Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $13,638,609.18 in Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $13,638,609.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,243,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,534,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Tuesday, May 30th, Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89.

On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $9,028,912.50.

On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40.

On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.

On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.