Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells $13,638,609.18 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APOGet Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $13,638,609.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,243,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,534,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $19,932,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $351,387.48.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $9,028,912.50.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $937,718.40.
  • On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $2,775,675.21.
  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,502,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after purchasing an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.