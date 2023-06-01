Joshua Harris Sells 300,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $19,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,745,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,018,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Joshua Harris sold 212,142 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $13,638,609.18.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89.
- On Friday, May 19th, Joshua Harris sold 5,487 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $351,387.48.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Joshua Harris sold 141,630 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $9,028,912.50.
- On Monday, May 15th, Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Joshua Harris sold 43,431 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $2,775,675.21.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $11,799,081.90.
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $75,012.00.
- On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $13,316,815.76.
- On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $4,957,956.00.
NYSE APO opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.
Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
