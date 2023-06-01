Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Purchases $56,209,062.50 in Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:BRK-A opened at $488,023.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $486,450.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $474,462.51.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

