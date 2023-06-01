Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys $56,209,062.50 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.
- On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.
- On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 8.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
