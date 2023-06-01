Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 956,750 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 956,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BRK-B opened at $321.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.74.

