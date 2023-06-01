Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 956,750 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.
- On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.
- On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.