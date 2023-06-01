Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 956,750 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.84.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 153,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

