Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 2,203,753 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,203,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 802,236 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,789,529 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.17 per share, with a total value of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80.

OTCMKTS BRK-A opened at $488,023.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $486,450.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $474,462.51.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

