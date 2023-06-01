Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASH opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $156,143.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,567.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 850 shares of company stock valued at $37,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

