ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,493,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

