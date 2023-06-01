ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.58.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ConocoPhillips Price Performance
Shares of NYSE COP opened at $99.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Read More
