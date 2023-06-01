Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.
TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Trimble stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
