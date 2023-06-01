Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 3.1 %

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.41 and a 200-day moving average of $155.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

