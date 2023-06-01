GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $29.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Monday, February 20th.

GDS Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.69. GDS has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that GDS will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

