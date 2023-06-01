Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Receives $212.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.87.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

