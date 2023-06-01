Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st.

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.15 million, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.64.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.



Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

