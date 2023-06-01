SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.06%. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -145.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 437.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

