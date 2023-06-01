Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AFN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

AFN stock opened at C$50.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The firm has a market cap of C$950.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$63.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.67.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$1.19. The business had revenue of C$374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$341.23 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 4.5004241 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -23.08%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.