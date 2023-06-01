Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLMT. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 4,800 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.03. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.85 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

