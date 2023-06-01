Financial Analysis: Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) versus Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rallybio has a beta of -2.06, meaning that its stock price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merrimack Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Rallybio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Rallybio has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 196.79%. Given Rallybio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rallybio is more favorable than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals.

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$1.54 million ($0.12) -104.33 Rallybio N/A N/A -$66.65 million ($2.06) -3.48

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rallybio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Rallybio shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Rallybio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and Rallybio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merrimack Pharmaceuticals N/A -10.32% -10.02% Rallybio N/A -45.99% -43.28%

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals beats Rallybio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT). The company is also developing RLYB211, a polyclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the prevention of FNAIT; RLYB114, a pegylated complement factor 5 (C5)-targeted Affibody molecule in preclinical development for the treatment of complement-mediated ophthalmic diseases; and RLYB116, a subcutaneously administered inhibitor of C5 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and generalized myasthenia gravis. Rallybio has collaboration with Exscientia for the development of small molecule therapeutics for rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

