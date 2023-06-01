HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) & Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Head to Head Review

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of HMN Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HMN Financial and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $43.14 million 1.92 $8.05 million $1.87 9.88 Equitable Financial $22.78 million 1.35 $4.59 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HMN Financial and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares HMN Financial and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 18.19% 8.55% 0.76% Equitable Financial N/A -3.97% -0.36%

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Equitable Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

(Get Rating)

HMN Financial, Inc. is a stock savings bank holding company which operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. The firm’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase single family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans as well as consumer, construction and commercial business loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, U.S. government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rochester, MN.

About Equitable Financial

(Get Rating)

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. Through its subsidiary Equitable Bank, it provides personal and business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Other. Equitable Financial was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.