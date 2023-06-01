Head to Head Survey: Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Entergy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Entergy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 8.17% 10.34% 2.20% Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) N/A -25.53% -21.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 3 5 0 2.44 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Entergy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $119.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.18%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entergy and Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $13.76 billion 1.51 $1.10 billion $5.50 17.85 Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) $30,000.00 568.45 -$2.90 million ($0.51) -6.02

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ). Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Entergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Entergy has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business. The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment owns, operates, and decommissions nuclear power plants and sells electric power. The company was founded by Harvey Couch on November 13, 1913, and is headquartered in New Orleans, LA.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 327.7 megawatts. It has operations in Sweden, Israel, Portugal, China, Gibraltar, Australia, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as EWPG Holding AB (publ) and changed its name to Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in June 2021. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.