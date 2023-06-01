Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) & IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Head-To-Head Survey

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.64 billion 3.20 $258.98 million $5.31 19.60 Altus Power $101.16 million 7.51 $55.44 million ($0.02) -237.38

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDACORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

IDACORP has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IDACORP and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 15.54% 9.65% 3.54% Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IDACORP and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 3 0 0 2.00 Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00

IDACORP currently has a consensus target price of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.49%. Altus Power has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 124.56%. Given Altus Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than IDACORP.

Summary

IDACORP beats Altus Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

