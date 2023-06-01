Analyzing Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE) & Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Skye Bioscience (OTCMKTS:SKYE – Get Rating) and Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Arcturus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -922.06% -401.34% Arcturus Therapeutics 39.59% 36.88% 21.77%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Skye Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Arcturus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$19.48 million ($0.05) -0.29 Arcturus Therapeutics $206.00 million 3.53 $9.35 million $4.05 6.75

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Arcturus Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Arcturus Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience. Skye Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcturus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcturus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Skye Bioscience and Arcturus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcturus Therapeutics 3 1 6 0 2.30

Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Arcturus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcturus Therapeutics is more favorable than Skye Bioscience.

Summary

Arcturus Therapeutics beats Skye Bioscience on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. It focuses on the treatment of a spectrum of diseases, as well as utilizing bioengineering in drug design. Its product pipeline includes SBI-100 and SBI-200. The company was founded on March 16, 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

