Financial Survey: Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) versus First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Financial Services and First NBC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 29.66%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $574.24 million 2.64 $203.04 million $5.55 7.32 First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and First NBC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 33.24% 14.73% 1.61% First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats First NBC Bank on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

