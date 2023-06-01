StockNews.com Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARLP. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliance Resource Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, insider Joseph W. Craft III acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,582,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,637,420.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 307,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

