Reviewing Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Danone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Danone N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Danone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.42 Danone $29.15 billion 1.38 $1.01 billion N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Steakholder Foods and Danone, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Danone 3 3 2 0 1.88

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 265.94%. Danone has a consensus target price of $56.60, suggesting a potential upside of 376.43%. Given Danone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danone is more favorable than Steakholder Foods.

Summary

Danone beats Steakholder Foods on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.