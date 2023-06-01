Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of AEZS opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.38. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

