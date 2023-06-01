Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Shares of ADI opened at $177.69 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.58. The company has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

