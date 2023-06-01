ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACVA. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

ACVA opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $734,239.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $212,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,839.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 60,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $734,239.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,808.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock worth $57,581,208. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

