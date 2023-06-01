Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.17) target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 110 ($1.36) to GBX 100 ($1.24) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 76.37 ($0.94) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 74.38 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 212.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.35.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

