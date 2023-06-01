Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.29) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 130 ($1.61) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 114.50 ($1.41).

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at GBX 76.37 ($0.94) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 74.38 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

