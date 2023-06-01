Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Thor Explorations Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of THX opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.22) on Tuesday. Thor Explorations has a one year low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25).
