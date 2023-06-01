Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.66) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.08).
Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,730 ($21.38) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,703.50 ($21.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($29.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,123.38, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,919.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,063.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
