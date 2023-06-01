Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMATGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,200 ($27.19) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($29.66) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,191.67 ($27.08).

Johnson Matthey Price Performance

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 1,730 ($21.38) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of GBX 1,703.50 ($21.05) and a one year high of GBX 2,384 ($29.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,123.38, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,919.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,063.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,968 ($24.32) per share, with a total value of £354.24 ($437.77). Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.