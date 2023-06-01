Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Price Target Increased to GBX 370 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.14) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 273.50 ($3.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £469.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,243.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.40 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 277 ($3.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 248.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 240.53.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

