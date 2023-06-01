Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 164.29% from the company’s current price.

Rockhopper Exploration Price Performance

Shares of LON:RKH opened at GBX 14 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.07. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.35 ($0.25). The firm has a market cap of £82.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 10.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockhopper Exploration

In other news, insider Alison Baker sold 142,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £15,715.15 ($19,420.60). Corporate insiders own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

