JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($28.05) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.37) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.88) to GBX 2,545 ($31.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.60) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,552.50 ($31.54).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,388 ($29.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,391.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,146.82. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,660.50 ($20.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,582 ($31.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,436.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($31.78) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.24 ($5,308.01). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 556 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,113. Company insiders own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

