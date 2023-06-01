Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 180 ($2.22) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 157.76 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 181.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.14.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

