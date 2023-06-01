Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNOS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($19.28) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,270 ($15.69) to GBX 1,330 ($16.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Goodbody upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.61) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.33).

Shares of KNOS opened at GBX 1,282 ($15.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 954.50 ($11.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,760 ($21.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,291.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,425.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,755.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

