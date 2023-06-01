Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 460 ($5.68) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAB. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 413.40 ($5.11).

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 308.20 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 307.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.29. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 262.20 ($3.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 371.40 ($4.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

