Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Raised to C$5.25

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.25 to C$5.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 238.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITR. Cormark set a C$2.35 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Integra Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$106.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.36. Integra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.82.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

