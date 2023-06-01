Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
BrandShield Systems Stock Performance
Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69.
About BrandShield Systems
