Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of BRSD stock opened at GBX 7.25 ($0.09) on Tuesday. BrandShield Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 10.30 ($0.13). The company has a market capitalization of £12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

