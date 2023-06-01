Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON GNC opened at GBX 80.15 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.90 ($1.51). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.30. The stock has a market cap of £397.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

