Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
LON GNC opened at GBX 80.15 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.36. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.15 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.90 ($1.51). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.30. The stock has a market cap of £397.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,335.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.13.
Greencore Group Company Profile
