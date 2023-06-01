Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Brickability Group Price Performance
BRCK stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.04.
About Brickability Group
