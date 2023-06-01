Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Brickability Group (LON:BRCKGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Brickability Group Price Performance

BRCK stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.04.

About Brickability Group

(Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

