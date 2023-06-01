Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Brickability Group Price Performance

BRCK stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Tuesday. Brickability Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.02 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £187.68 million, a PE ratio of 1,033.33 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 67.04.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

About Brickability Group

(Get Rating)

See Also

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.