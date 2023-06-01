GSK’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.46) price objective on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.39) target price on GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.38) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.66) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.44).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,346.40 ($16.64) on Tuesday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.20. The stock has a market cap of £54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,235.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,306.23). In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,399 ($17.29) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,306.23). Also, insider Iain Mackay purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.45) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,690.06). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

