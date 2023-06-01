Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance
HESAF stock opened at $2,046.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,851.59. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $982.88 and a one year high of $2,235.40.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
