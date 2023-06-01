Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

HESAF stock opened at $2,046.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,851.59. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $982.88 and a one year high of $2,235.40.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

