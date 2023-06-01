ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 80 ($0.99) in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
ITV Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.21.
About ITV
ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.
