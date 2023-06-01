Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hamilton Thorne Price Performance

Shares of HTLZF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer on February 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

