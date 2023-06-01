Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
Shares of HTLZF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.17. Hamilton Thorne has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
About Hamilton Thorne
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Thorne (HTLZF)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.