JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,582,900 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,682,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,276.3 days.

JD Health International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JDHIF opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. JD Health International has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health supplements and tonics through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network.

