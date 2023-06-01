HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Up 7.9% in May

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,307,300 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the April 30th total of 3,063,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,779,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

Shares of HMBL stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. HUMBL has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

