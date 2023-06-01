IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IAALF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

