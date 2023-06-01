InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 378,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%.

InPlay Oil Cuts Dividend

InPlay Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

(Get Rating)

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.